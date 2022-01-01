Go
Toast

Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

6032 Sandy Springs Circle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pineapple Apple Ginger*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple Juice, Ginger
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Multigreen$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
See full menu

Location

6032 Sandy Springs Circle

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Apron + Ladle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

il Giallo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Raw Experience

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese cuisine made from scratch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston