Go
Toast

Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Super Celery$4.35
Ingredients:  Celery, distilled water, lemons
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Grand Slam$6.50
Ingredients: 1 oz each of Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cranberry.
Oops!$3.85
Ingredients:  Pineapple juice, bananas, cranberries
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
See full menu

Location

4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C

Lilburn GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Vegan Bakery and Café! Vegan and Made-from-Scratch foods! Soy-free! Owned and operated by Shawnee & Eric! Family-owned business!

Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

No reviews yet

The best hand tossed neopolitan style pizza since 1991!

Drumz N' Flatz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston