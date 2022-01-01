Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

2181 Sylvan Road

Popular Items

Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Complete Recovery (1/2 gal)*$12.95
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Multigreen (1/2 gal)$12.95
Ingredients: Cucumbers, celery, spinach, kale
Apple (1 Gallon)*$14.25
Ingredients: Apple juice, water
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
The Shake$8.50
Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Location

East Point GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
