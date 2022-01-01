Go
Arden's Garden

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast • $

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Hotshot$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple Juice, Lemons, Cranberries, Ginger.
Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz$2.75
Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Pineapple Apple Ginger*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple Juice, Ginger
Happy Smoothie$8.50
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.
Custom 24 oz$6.50
Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.
Spinach Slam$7.95
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.
Custom 16 oz$5.50
Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Carlito's Way$9.50
Ingredients: Multigreen, Banana, Mango, Cherries, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts.
Location

4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
