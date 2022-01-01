Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4338 Paces Ferry Road Southeast
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SOHO American Bistro
New American Bistro
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Since 1993
French Market & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Fresh to Order
Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!