Ardent
Closed today
572 Reviews
$$$$
1751 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
1751 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee WI 53202
Nearby restaurants
La Masa Empanada Bar
Use promo code Platter12 at checkout to receive $5 off a dozen empanadas! Platter24 for $10 off two dozen. Please call 414.885.1866 for more than two platters.
Wings Over
Enjoy your wings!
Balzac Wine Bar
Balzac believes that there is nothing that brings us together more than sharing food. Our kitchen is designed for the preparation of small plates, and to encourage our guests to share. You can expect dishes to arrive fresh, as soon as they are prepared; which means they probably won’t show up at the same time. We hope you enjoy the flow of the courses, the evening, and don’t forget the wine!
Red Light Ramen
Come in and enjoy!