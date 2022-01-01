Go
Toast

Ardent Craft Ales

Taproom, beer garden, and production brewery in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, VA

3200 W Leigh St • $

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)

Popular Items

English Mild 16oz 4-pack$12.00
This beer is Ardent’s take on a classic British pub style! English Mild is a dark, malt-forward beer with a light body and subtle fruity esters that finishes clean. A proper pint for a round with your mates! 4.5% ABV • 10 IBU
Saison 12oz 6-pack$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
IPA X 16oz 4-pack$13.00
IPA X is dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, a classic combination that provides big citrus and tropical fruit notes in both aroma and flavor. This juicy beer pours a cloudy, deep golden color, with super low bitterness and a silky soft mouthfeel.
7.1% ABV • 10 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Gose variety pack$13.00
One 16oz can each of four different gose styles: Mixed Berry Gose, Orange & Clove Gose, Spiced Cranberry Gose, and Cucumber Lemon Gose.
Ardent Pilsner 16oz 4-pack$12.00
Ardent Pilsner is a clear, golden pilsner with classic lager aroma that is clean and bready, with light grassiness from Hallertauer mittelfrüh noble hops. Medium body and effervescence highlight soft bitterness, malty sweetness and mild fruitiness. Ardent Pilsner is a crisp, refreshing German-style pils that finishes dry and clean with a creamy, long-lasting head that leaves rich lacing. #neverstoplagering
*Bronze medal winner: 2018 Great American Beer Festival*
5% ABV • 36 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Cosmic Pale Ale 16oz 4-pack$12.00
Cosmic is a hazy pale ale triple dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops. Huge tropical aroma and flavors of berry, tangerine, and melon in a dry, medium-bodied beer. 5.5% ABV • 20 IBU
IPA 12oz 6-pack$12.00
You asked, we listened: our flagship IPA is now in cans! Brewed with 100% Citra hops, IPA features citrusy, tropical notes of grapefruit, melon, and passion fruit. This medium-bodied, west-coast style IPA balances hop flavor and aroma with restrained bitterness.
6.8% ABV • 31 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3200 W Leigh St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinky's - Scotts Addition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

The Circuit

No reviews yet

Stop by and game with us! Cheers!

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tazza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston