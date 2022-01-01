Ardmore restaurants you'll love

Ardmore restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ardmore

Ardmore's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Must-try Ardmore restaurants

Fermentaria image

 

Fermentaria

35 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Alien Church 4pk$18.00
Pan Dimensional Reptoid Oat IPA 7.0% abv
HopHands 4pk$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
AlienShake (Ambrosia) 4pk$20.00
Our Reptoid Milkshake IPA. Brewed with oats and extra lactose, and hopped with Cascade and Columbus. Conditioned on an insane amount of pineapple, orange, and cherry purees, a hefty amount of toasted coconut flakes, a dollop of goopy marshmallow, and madagascar vanilla beans. Dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Chinook. Notes of your favorite marshmallow cereal, tropical shirley temples, strawberry shortcake, AMBROSIA! 7.0% abv
More about Fermentaria
Ardmore Music Hall image

 

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Wiz, Calabrian Chili, Bleu Cheese
Soft Pretzel$5.00
1 soft pretzel, dusted with sea salt w/ Cheese Sauce
Salsa Trio$9.00
Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde, & Pico de Gallo
More about Ardmore Music Hall
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant image

SUSHI

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

Avg 4.3 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alaskan$7.00
salmon & avocado
Sake$3.00
salmon
Tofu Miso$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, seaweed, scallions
More about Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
Lola's Garden image

FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Garden

Saint Georges Rd, Ardmore

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Confit Duck Leg$28.00
gigante beans, tomato, broccoli rabe, mustard jus, herbed bread crumbs
Casareccia Pasta$18.00
impossible bolognese, basil, cherry tomato,
parmigiano-reggiano
Chickpea Polenta Fries$8.00
herb pesto
More about Lola's Garden
Levante Brewing image

 

Levante Brewing

14 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cloudy & Cumbersome [4 Pack]$16.00
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds!
5.9% ABV - 34 IBU
Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Hot Soprasotta$19.00
More about Levante Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

PokeOno Ardmore

59 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Umma's Tofu$9.75
Organic tofu, homemmade Korean tofu sauce, shredded carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts
Californication$13.15
Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori
Shoyu Classic$12.65
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
More about PokeOno Ardmore
Restaurant banner

 

Rosa Mexicano

105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rosa Mexicano
