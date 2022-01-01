Ardmore restaurants you'll love

This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds!

5.9% ABV - 34 IBU

Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.

