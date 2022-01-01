Ardmore restaurants you'll love
More about Fermentaria
Fermentaria
35 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Alien Church 4pk
|$18.00
Pan Dimensional Reptoid Oat IPA 7.0% abv
|HopHands 4pk
|$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
|AlienShake (Ambrosia) 4pk
|$20.00
Our Reptoid Milkshake IPA. Brewed with oats and extra lactose, and hopped with Cascade and Columbus. Conditioned on an insane amount of pineapple, orange, and cherry purees, a hefty amount of toasted coconut flakes, a dollop of goopy marshmallow, and madagascar vanilla beans. Dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Chinook. Notes of your favorite marshmallow cereal, tropical shirley temples, strawberry shortcake, AMBROSIA! 7.0% abv
More about Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore Music Hall
23 East Lancaster Ave, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Wiz, Calabrian Chili, Bleu Cheese
|Soft Pretzel
|$5.00
1 soft pretzel, dusted with sea salt w/ Cheese Sauce
|Salsa Trio
|$9.00
Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde, & Pico de Gallo
More about Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
SUSHI
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Alaskan
|$7.00
salmon & avocado
|Sake
|$3.00
salmon
|Tofu Miso
|$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, seaweed, scallions
More about Lola's Garden
FRENCH FRIES
Lola's Garden
Saint Georges Rd, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Crispy Confit Duck Leg
|$28.00
gigante beans, tomato, broccoli rabe, mustard jus, herbed bread crumbs
|Casareccia Pasta
|$18.00
impossible bolognese, basil, cherry tomato,
parmigiano-reggiano
|Chickpea Polenta Fries
|$8.00
herb pesto
More about Levante Brewing
Levante Brewing
14 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Cloudy & Cumbersome [4 Pack]
|$16.00
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds!
5.9% ABV - 34 IBU
Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
|Hot Soprasotta
|$19.00
More about PokeOno Ardmore
PokeOno Ardmore
59 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore
|Popular items
|Umma's Tofu
|$9.75
Organic tofu, homemmade Korean tofu sauce, shredded carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts
|Californication
|$13.15
Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori
|Shoyu Classic
|$12.65
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore