Enchiladas in Ardmore

Rosa Mexicano - Ardmore, PA
105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
|Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas
|$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Senoritas Mexican Taqueria - Havertown
107 East County Line Road, Ardmore
|Enchiladas
|$14.95
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, vegetables, or cheese, topped with the sauce of your choice, cheese and sour cream. Accompanied with rice and beans.