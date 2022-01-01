Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Ardmore

Ardmore restaurants
Ardmore restaurants that serve fried rice

Rosa Mexicano Ardmore - 19- Ardmore, PA

105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore

$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano Ardmore - 19- Ardmore, PA
SUSHI

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

Avg 4.3 (319 reviews)
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.00
bell peppers, egg, spicy basil sauce
House Fried Rice$13.00
wok stir-fried, vegetables, eggs
More about Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

