Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe

IT ALL STARTED AT THE MARKET

Ardor Breads and Provisions is the culmination of Founder + Head Baker Cody Scogin obsessing with fermentation, vegetation and old-fashioned cooking techniques. Taking years spent in very technique-driven kitchens and translating those philosophies into an approachable "neighborhood cafe" setting, Cody founded Ardor Breads and Provisions to promote and influence the idea of ingredient-driven craft cooking over fuss and intimidation.

Ardor Breads and Provisions was developed three years ago in Scogin's home kitchen, through the Illinois Cottage Foods Act, and is now housed less than 100 yards from the farmers market where the brand was built, at 301 SW Water St, on Peoria's historic riverfront.



301 SW Water Street