Go
Toast

Ardsley Station

Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!

102 East Victory Lane • $$$

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

102 East Victory Lane

Savannah GA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

520wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

No reviews yet

Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.

Starland Yard/Vittoria

No reviews yet

Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.

The Garage At Victory North

No reviews yet

Warm embracing Hospitality experience with thoughtful drinks, worldly inspired creative shareable plates in an intimate setting complemented by artfully selected music playlists and lighting

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston