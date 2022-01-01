Go
Area Four and Area Four Cafe

THIS IS REAL FOOD. FROM THE OVEN.
Area Four is fueled by creativity, fearlessness, and an unrelenting commitment to quality.
We use amazing ingredients, and we make food from scratch. We’re getting back to basics.

500 Technology Square

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$3.25
Freshly Brewed Barrington Dark Roast Coffee
Danish (Raspberry)$3.75
Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad$13.00
With hazelnuts, red onion, and pecorino with lemon vinaigrette.
Flavored Iced Latte$4.25
Barrington Espresso, Milk And House Made Flavor Syrup. 20oz.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin
Cappuccino$3.85
Barrington Espresso, Steamed Milk And Foam. 8oz
Large Margherita Pizza$22.00
A4 Mozzarella, Tomato, pecoprino, and basil.
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Cafe Latte$4.15
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Location

500 Technology Square

Cambrige MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
