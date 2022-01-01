Arempas
Arepera is what we would call the place to eat Arepas in Venezuela, Arempas is our American version of this type of restaurant. We are happy to introduce Utahns to the Venezuelan Flavors.
350 State Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
350 State Street
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Alibi
Come in and enjoy!
Monarca
Come in and enjoy!
INTERNATIONAL BAR
A laid back place to enjoy a fine beverage with great company.
The Exchange by Twist
Welcome to the newest,hottest nightclub in Salt Lake City!