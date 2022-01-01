Go
Arempas - Orem

Arempas - Orem

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

575 University Mall

Orem, UT 84097

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Avocado Sauce
Fried Yuca, Cheese and Nata$6.49
Cheese Tequenos$1.50
Pulled Pork Empanada$3.99
Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese$13.49
Garlic Sauce
Chimichurri Sauce
Shredded Beef Empanada$3.99
Cheese Empanada$3.99
Arepa Peluda$12.00
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

575 University Mall, Orem UT 84097

Directions

Arempas - Orem

