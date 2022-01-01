Arena Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103
Location
201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!
fROOT Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
The Local Bison
Come in and enjoy!
The Vault
Located in the historic Tulsa First National Auto Bank, The Vault serves classic American fare and craft cocktails in a mid-century modern setting. We focus on quality food made from scratch and always using organic or all-natural meats as well as fresh produce.