Arena Sports Moe's Kitchen - Mill Creek
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
13500 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek WA 98012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mill Creek
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant