Go
Banner picView gallery

Arena Sports Moe's Kitchen - Mill Creek

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13500 Bothell Everett Hwy

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

13500 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek WA 98012

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazing Onion Company - Millcreek
orange star4.4 • 5,815
15115 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE
orange starNo Reviews
122 128th ST SE Everett, WA 98208
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Mill Creek
orange starNo Reviews
15021 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Mill Creek
orange star4.9 • 18
15121 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
FROST
orange starNo Reviews
15217 Main Street, STE 106 Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mill Creek

Blazing Onion Company - Millcreek
orange star4.4 • 5,815
15115 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 4,137
24016 Bothell Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
orange star4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.3 • 2,039
15522 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mill Creek

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Arena Sports Moe's Kitchen - Mill Creek

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston