Arepa Grill
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
4166 Buford Hwy NE, N4 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4166 Buford Hwy NE, N4
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Vista Vibes Restaurant
Come feel the vibes and indulge in handcrafted cocktails, a chef-inspired brunch & dinner menu, all while enjoying the sounds of live musical performances from your tableside.
Old Hickory House
The family run Old Hickory House restaurants have been an Atlanta institution for more than 60 years with 4 family members operating their stores in Atlanta before closing and retiring. The old Forrest Park location was the one who had a scene in the movie “Smokey & The Bandit” filmed in 1977. This scene at the Old Hickory House had Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds in it. Gleason ordered a Diablo sandwich which we now serve at our location in Tucker, Georgia. Elvis Presley was another celebrity among other’s who frequented the Old Hickory House’s in the Atlanta area. The Tucker location that opened in 1974 is the only Old Hickory House standing. We plan to be serving our customers for another 60 years. Come join us and “Put Some South In Your Mouth!”
Chef's Garden
Come in and enjoy your new favorite Vegan restaurant in Buford Hwy!