Arepas Coffee & Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
102 RUE DU GRAND FROMAGE, STARKVILLE MS 39759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
No Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
100 Maxwell st Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in STARKVILLE
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant