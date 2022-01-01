Go
Toast

Arepitas

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

440 E Central Texas Expy • $

Avg 5 (845 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Yuca$6.99
Llanera$10.50
Angus Sirloin steak + Fresh Grilled Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Parrillita Bowl$13.50
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Tequenos (5pcs)$8.00
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
Tostones$8.49
Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish
Empanadas$4.99
Corn Fried Turnover with your choice of meat or cheese. Every empanada comes with 1 sauce each.
Sauce$0.75
Pabellon Bowl$12.50
Shredded Beef+ Black Beans+ Sweet Plantains+ White Shredded Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Crazy Fries
A bed of french fries with meat + Onions + Double Cheddar Cheese + Ketchup, Mayo Ketchup , Home made Honey Mustard & Garlic Sauce + Cabbage Salad
The Parrillita Plate$21.99
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

440 E Central Texas Expy

Harker Heights TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
