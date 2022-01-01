Arepitas
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
440 E Central Texas Expy • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
440 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Palmeras Tex Mex Con Sabor
Tex Mex Con Sabor
Papa’s
Come in and enjoy!
Home Cooking
Homemadebymadeline
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0207
Nothing Bundt Cakes