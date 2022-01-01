Go
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock imageView gallery
Latin American

Arepitas- Round Rock

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280

Round rock, TX 78664

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Llanera$11.99
Angus Sirloin steak + Fresh Grilled Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Pabellon Arepa$11.99
Shredded Beef + Black Beans + Sweet Plantains + White Fresh Shredded Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Pabellon Bowl$13.99
Shredded Beef+ Black Beans+ Sweet Plantains+ White Shredded Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Sauce$0.75
Empanadas$4.99
Corn Fried Turnover with your choice of meat or cheese. Every empanada comes with 1 sauce each.
The Blonde$10.50
100% Natural Grilled Chicken + Shredded Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Side Sweet Plantains$6.99
7 Sweet Plantains with Cinnamon Infused Honey & Shredded White Fresh Cheese
Parrillita Bowl$14.50
Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.
Tequenos (5pcs)$8.50
5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.
Cachapas$9.99
Sweet Corn Pancake + Cheese + Venezuelan Cream + Shredded White Cheese.
Hairy: Shredded Beef + White Cheese
Blonde: Shredded Chicken Breast+ White Cheese
Pabellon: Shredded Beef + Black Beans+ Sweet Plantains + White Fresh Cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280, Round rock TX 78664

Directions

Gallery

Llanera image
Item pic
Pabellon Arepa image
Side Sweet Plantains image
Pabellon Bowl image
Parrillita Bowl image
Tequenos (5pcs) image
Empanadas image
17caad8b-c10e-492f-a842-97f2ecbe3fee image
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image

Nearby restaurants

Palenque Group
orange starNo Reviews
130 Louis Henna Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Besos Cocina & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
3107 S Interstate 35 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlies
orange starNo Reviews
2800 S Interstate 35 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Ros Niyom Thai
orange star4.5 • 65
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Round rock

Jack Allen's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pizza & Pub
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Arepitas- Round Rock

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston