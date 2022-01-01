Go
Argent Lakes Pub and Pizzeria image

Argent Lakes Pub and Pizzeria

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1291 Sgt William Jasper Blvd

Hardeeville, SC 29927

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1291 Sgt William Jasper Blvd, Hardeeville SC 29927

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lucky 7 Catering

No reviews yet

Lucky 7 Catering Packages

Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Grille

No reviews yet

Seafood and Grill

The Naked Pig

No reviews yet

Best tacos in our low country!!!

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Argent Lakes Pub and Pizzeria

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston