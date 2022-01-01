Argentinian Coffee & Wine Bar
An Arkansas- Argentine Fusion with all day brunch, lunch, and tapas. Full bar with a self serve wine dispenser of 16 wines, 14 local and domestic beers and ciders on draft. Coffees & Ice creams spiked and regular! An oxygen bar, patio, and we are kid and friendly.
ICE CREAM • TAPAS
328 Central Ave • $$
328 Central Ave
Hot Springs AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
