Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietros Pizza opened its doors on March 20, 2012 but its roots were planted by Pietro’s Pizza which was first opened as a small take-out pizza place in Prices Corner in May of 1978. After years of running multiple locations, we finally settled in Pike Creek where we stayed for over 20 years. Then after dabbling in Home brewing for several years we decided to combine our love of handcrafted beer with our love of pizza. So we moved to our current location where we have installed a 3 barrel brewery on site. We’re just as passionate about our beer as our food. Cheers!!

2667 Kirkwood Highway

Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
Chopped Chicken steak, fried onions and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Large (16")$18.00
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $2 each
Basket of Fries$7.00
Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.
Buffalo Spring Rolls$11.00
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with chopped buffalo chicken & served with blue cheese & celery
"The Reg" Cheesesteak$13.00
Chopped Ribeye, fried onion and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Wings Full Order (8)$13.00
8 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots
Side Ranch$0.50
Wings Dozen (12)$18.00
12 Piece wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Personal (10")$11.00
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
Medium (14")$16.00
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
2667 Kirkwood Highway

Newark DE

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
