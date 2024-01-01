Go
Banner picView gallery

Argonne Cafe - 144 BEDFORD ST

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

144 BEDFORD ST

Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

144 BEDFORD ST, Hollidaysburg PA 16648

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dream Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Allegheny St Holidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
orange starNo Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
orange starNo Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurantnext
Forno Alto - 5923 6th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5923 6th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Zach's + Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
5820 6th Avenue Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
The Jolted Monkey -
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Fairway Dr # 100 Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hollidaysburg

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Argonne Cafe - 144 BEDFORD ST

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston