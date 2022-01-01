Cake in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve cake
More about Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Chocolate Sheet Cake
|$6.99
Tradtional chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and raosted pecans. Served with Blue Bell ice cream
|Extra Tamale Cake
|$2.99
|Tamale Cakes
|$17.99
Sweet corn griddle cakes topped with meat, house made slaw and smokey chipotle, Served with charro beans and chips
More about Marty B's To Go
Marty B's To Go
2652 Fm 407, Bartonville
|Fried Tamale Cakes
|$13.99
Sweet Corn griddle cakes topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with honey mustard dressing, Valentina hot sauce and cinnamon butter. Served with green chile mac & Cheese
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
A Classic, Topped with cream cheese frosting