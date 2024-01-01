Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Argyle

Go
Argyle restaurants
Toast

Argyle restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

The Bartonville Tavern - 2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155

2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$0.00
More about The Bartonville Tavern - 2652 Farm to Market Road 407, Suite 155
Consumer pic

 

Earl's 377 Pizza

427 U S 377 S, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bambino Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Earl's 377 Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Argyle

Chips And Salsa

Tamales

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tacos

Salmon

Brisket

Green Beans

Map

More near Argyle to explore

Denton

Avg 4.6 (55 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston