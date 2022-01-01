Cheeseburgers in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Corral City Market
Corral City Market
1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle
|Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb) Combo
|$12.99
Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese
|1/4lb Cheeseburger Combo
|$9.99
Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese
More about Marty B's LLC
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.99
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, American cheese and thick cut bacon. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun