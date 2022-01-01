Chicken fajitas in Argyle
More about Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Chicken Fajitas
|$24.99
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
|Chicken Fajitas (2)
|$36.99
Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
More about Marty B's To Go
Marty B's To Go
2652 Fm 407, Bartonville
|Chicken Fajitas for Four
|$72.99
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more
