Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Argyle

Go
Argyle restaurants
Toast

Argyle restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Banner pic

 

Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$24.99
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Chicken Fajitas (2)$36.99
Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
More about Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
Restaurant banner

 

Marty B's To Go

2652 Fm 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas for Four$72.99
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more
Chicken Fajitas$24.99
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Chicken Fajitas for two$36.99
Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
More about Marty B's To Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Argyle

Green Beans

Cheeseburgers

Snapper

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Enchiladas

Turkey Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Argyle to explore

Denton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston