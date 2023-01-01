Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Argyle
/
Argyle
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Argyle restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Marty B's Coffee Co.
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich Pack
$9.99
More about Marty B's Coffee Co.
BBQ
407 BBQ
831 FM 407, Argyle
Avg 4.7
(976 reviews)
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.00
More about 407 BBQ
