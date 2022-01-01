Chicken sandwiches in Argyle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Corral City Market

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on toasted bun with onions, lettuce
Banner pic

 

Marty B's LLC

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich.$13.99
Fried Sandwich with a tiger sauce. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich.$12.99
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
407 BBQ image

BBQ

407 BBQ

831 FM 407, Argyle

Avg 4.7 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Potato
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.
Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
2 Meat$23.00
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat
