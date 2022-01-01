Chicken sandwiches in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Corral City Market
Corral City Market
1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on toasted bun with onions, lettuce
More about Marty B's LLC
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich.
|$13.99
Fried Sandwich with a tiger sauce. Served with fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich.
|$12.99
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
More about 407 BBQ
BBQ
407 BBQ
831 FM 407, Argyle
|Potato
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.
|Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
|2 Meat
|$23.00
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat