Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Argyle

Go
Argyle restaurants
Toast

Argyle restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Corral City Market

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips
Battered and deep fried chicken strips. A Corral City classic
More about Corral City Market
Banner pic

 

Marty B's LLC

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Madison's Chicken Tenders$6.99
Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with red cabbage slaw and fries
More about Marty B's LLC
Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales image

 

Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales

421 US-377, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Kids Tender Basket$6.95
Hushpuppies$6.95
More about Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales

Browse other tasty dishes in Argyle

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Argyle to explore

Denton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston