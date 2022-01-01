Chicken tenders in Argyle
Corral City Market
1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle
|Chicken Strips
Battered and deep fried chicken strips. A Corral City classic
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Madison's Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.99
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with red cabbage slaw and fries