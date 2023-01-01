Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
Argyle
/
Argyle
/
Cobbler
Argyle restaurants that serve cobbler
Marty B's Coffee Co.
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler Cold Brew
$0.00
More about Marty B's Coffee Co.
BBQ
407 BBQ
831 FM 407, Argyle
Avg 4.7
(976 reviews)
Homemade Peach Cobbler
$4.50
1/2 Pan Peach Cobbler
$45.00
Homemade Apple Cobbler
$4.50
More about 407 BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Argyle
Meatloaf
Tiramisu
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Tacos
Ham Sandwiches
More near Argyle to explore
Denton
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Keller
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(593 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston