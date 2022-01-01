Fajitas in Argyle
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Steak Fajitas
|$29.99
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
|Veggie Fajitas
|$14.99
|Chicken Fajitas
|$24.99
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Marty B's To Go
2652 Fm 407, Bartonville
|Steak Fajitas for Four
|$96.99
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more
|Combo Fajitas for two
|$46.99
Full pound of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
|Chicken Fajitas for Four
|$72.99
Two pounds of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixings. Served with 4 sides of charro beans. Sub beans with another side for $1 more