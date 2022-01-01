Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Argyle

Go
Argyle restaurants
Toast

Argyle restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Corral City Market

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on toasted bun with onions, lettuce
More about Corral City Market
Banner pic

 

Marty B's LLC

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.99
Chargrilled with Marty B's seasoning. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Kid 4oz Grilled Chicken$6.99
Half a grilled chicken breast, Served with one side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Served with house made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.
More about Marty B's LLC

