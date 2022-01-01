Meatloaf in Argyle
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Brisket Meatloaf
|$16.99
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
|Lunch Meatloaf
|$14.99
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
BBQ
407 BBQ
831 FM 407, Argyle
|Potato
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.
|Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
|2 Meat
|$23.00
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat