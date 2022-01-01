Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Argyle

Argyle restaurants
Argyle restaurants that serve quesadillas

Corral City Market

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla$7.49
Texas Smoked Brisket on a crispy grilled tortilla with Cheddar-Jack cheese, crumbled Chili-Cheese corn chips and a fresh Pico De Gallo salsa and Cannonball BBQ sauce makes this Quesadilla one to come back for again and again!
More about Corral City Market
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

Quesadillas$17.99
Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Kid Chz Quesadilla$6.99
Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal
Cheese Quesadillas$10.99
Two homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
More about Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
Marty B's To Go

2652 Fm 407, Bartonville

Kid Chz Quesadilla$6.99
Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal
Quesadillas$17.99
Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
More about Marty B's To Go

