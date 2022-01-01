Quesadillas in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve quesadillas
Corral City Market
1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle
|Smoked Brisket Quesadilla
|$7.49
Texas Smoked Brisket on a crispy grilled tortilla with Cheddar-Jack cheese, crumbled Chili-Cheese corn chips and a fresh Pico De Gallo salsa and Cannonball BBQ sauce makes this Quesadilla one to come back for again and again!
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Quesadillas
|$17.99
Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
|Kid Chz Quesadilla
|$6.99
Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$10.99
Two homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Marty B's To Go
2652 Fm 407, Bartonville
