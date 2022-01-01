Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Argyle

Argyle restaurants
Argyle restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Turkey Burger$13.99
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Spicy Plum Turkey Burger$14.99
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Marty B's To Go

2652 Fm 407, Bartonville

TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Turkey Burger$13.99
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Spicy Plum Turkey Burger$14.99
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
