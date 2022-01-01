Go
Argyles Restaurant

Come in and enjoy! Fresh made to order dining at its best. Grass Fed Angus beef, Free range antibiotic free chicken and burgers, Fresh Local Seafood.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4716 N Croatan Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Daniel$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Bacon$3.99
Double Sausage Gravy Biscuits$7.95
Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Home Fries$2.99
Two Eggs Any style$5.95
Fresh Fruit Crepes$9.95
Meat and Cheese Omelette$9.95
Belgian Waffle$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4716 N Croatan Hwy

Kitty Hawk NC

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
