Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
SANDWICHES
4800 Auburn Ave • $
Avg 4.6
(147 reviews)
Popular Items
Wrap
$6.49
Aria Sandwich
$9.99
Corned beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and grilled rye bread.
Eurasia Sandwich
$9.99
Korean bulgogi, cabbage, cilantro, daikon, cucumber, and wasabi cucumber sauce subroll.
Can Soda (12 oz)
$1.50
Red Bull Energy (8.4 oz)
$3.79
Bravo Sandwich
$9.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and wheat bread.
2nd Favorite Sandwich
$9.99
Pastrami, kielbasa sausage, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and grilled rye bread.
Sirloin Burger (5 oz)
$7.49
Burger, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and ketchup.
Monster Energy (16 oz)
$3.79
Smart Water (1.5 Liters)
$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda MD
