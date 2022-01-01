Go
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)

Popular Items

Saffron Chicken Kabob$15.00
48 Hour Marinated Chicken In Freshly Ground Spices & Herbs
Spicy Gyro Apollo Pita$12.50
Gyro Meat With Spicy Feta Smothered On Pita Topped With Onion, Tomato, Pepper Relish, Crumbled Feta, Fries Inside, Oregano & Spicy Tzatziki
Build Your Own Bowl$12.50
Greek Gyro$12.50
Gyro Meat Topped With Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Olives, Cucumber, Oregano & Tzatziki
Gyro Sandwich Pita$9.20
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki
Gyro Plate$14.00
Rotisserie Lamb & Beef Shaved Daily
Chicken Shawarma Pita$9.20
Rotisserie Chicken Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki
Pita$1.00
Spicy Gyro Pita$9.20
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Tzatziki
Street Doner Wrap$12.00
European Style On A Large Lebanese Flatbread, Stuffed With Protein, Fries Inside, Tomato+Cucumber Pickled Onion & Garlic Sauce. Also Arabic Style Available
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

7115 Cedar Lake Rd

St. Louis Park MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
