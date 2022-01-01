Go
Ariano Restaurant

114 south olive street

Popular Items

Arancini$13.95
fried risotto croquettes, stuffed with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil, pizzaiola sauce
Melazzo$12.50
fior di latte, San Marzano d.o.p. & fresh basil
Benevento$14.50
crumbled meatball, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, basil pesto
Rocco Pomodoro$14.25
marinara, sweet tomato, Italian spices, fresh parmesan cheese, burrata cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil
Zio Luciano$14.95
thinly sliced organic chicken, spicy vodka sauce,  fontina cheese, mushrooms, basil pesto
Wild Funghi$14.95
ricotta base, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, black pepper, truffle oil, truffle balsamic glaze
CHEESE PIE$10.50
Assunta$16.50
beef short rib, smoked gouda cheese, spicy aioli, caramelized onion
Alla Romana$16.25
Roman artichokes, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Italian spices, ricotta & parmesan cheese, olive oil
Pistachio Salmon$29.95
parmesan risotto, topped with creamy pesto, served with broccoli
Location

114 south olive street

Media PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
