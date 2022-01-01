Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

Arirang Brooklyn is located in Bay Ridge between 88th & 89th street, just minutes from the Verrazano Bridge. We offer complimentary valet parking every day to help make your experience start off as a positive one. We have our Main hibachi room with Sushi bar, two private large party rooms and our ala carte dining Modern Asian Tavern and Bar lounge all designed with distinct décor. We can accommodate groups from 20-45 guests as well as small intimate gatherings for 2-6 guests. Arirang is perfect for any style, our “party on our grill” packages range from children’s birthdays to bridal/baby showers & office get-togethers, and offer a great after work getaway with tasty appetizers and cocktail specials offered Monday – Friday



8814 4th Ave