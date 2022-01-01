Go
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

Arirang Brooklyn is located in Bay Ridge between 88th & 89th street, just minutes from the Verrazano Bridge. We offer complimentary valet parking every day to help make your experience start off as a positive one. We have our Main hibachi room with Sushi bar, two private large party rooms and our ala carte dining Modern Asian Tavern and Bar lounge all designed with distinct décor. We can accommodate groups from 20-45 guests as well as small intimate gatherings for 2-6 guests. Arirang is perfect for any style, our “party on our grill” packages range from children’s birthdays to bridal/baby showers & office get-togethers, and offer a great after work getaway with tasty appetizers and cocktail specials offered Monday – Friday

8814 4th Ave

Popular Items

Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi$28.49
Atlantic white shrimp and sea scallops sauteed with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Side Eel Sauce$0.50
Sashimi Regular$18.99
Three pieces of tuna, three pieces of salmon, one piece of crab, one piece of fluke, and two pieces of striped bass.
Steamed Broccoli Side$2.99
Hibachi Mushroom Side$2.99
Side of hibachi mushrooms
Imperial Filet Mignon Hibachi$32.99
Choice filet fit for loyalty served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Steak & Scallops Hibachi$28.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Hibachi Salmon Side$7.99
Side of hibachi salmon with mushroom and bean sprouts
Hibachi Zucchini Side$2.99
White Rice Pint$1.50
Location

8814 4th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

