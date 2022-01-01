Go
Ari's Pizza & Wings

Ari’s pizza is a locally owned Family business. We take pride in our homemade hand tossed dough and special sauce! We strive to please our customers with amazing food and friendly service. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

446 Weber Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Med 12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Personal 8" Cheese Pizza$7.00
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Provolone with Mayo.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Lg 14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Giant 20" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Croutons
Steak & Cheese Wedgie
Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce
Crabby Fries$7.99
Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip over Fries
Ranch Dressing dipping sauce$0.79
Our Homemade Ranch Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Business Services
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

446 Weber Rd

Oakland MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
