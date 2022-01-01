Go
Toast

Arize Breakfast Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3650 Marketplace Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)

Popular Items

Ginger Beer$2.50
Bangin' Pancakes$8.50
Our pancakes are Bangin. Topped with powdered sugar for little more sweetness.
Coco Bread$2.50
Breakfast Bowl$5.95
Single BB Pancake$3.50
Bacon$4.25
Cheese Grits$2.75
ARIZE BREAKFAST$10.50
Salmon Croquettes$16.50
Potatoes$2.25
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Location

3650 Marketplace Blvd

East Point GA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
