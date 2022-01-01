Go
Arka Indian Cuisine

We got your back with proper Indian food. Come in & enjoy .

135 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Naan$2.99
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices & touch of cream
Tandoori Roti$3.49
Butter Naan$3.49
Basmati Rice$1.99
Mango Lassi$4.99
Veg Samosa(3 pcs)$7.99
Minced potatoes & peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried
Any 3 starting at $30$30.00
Choose any 3 of your favorite delights at just $30
*Limited Time Offer | HURRY!!
Choose 1 item from each of the Add Ons
Garlic Naan$3.99
Raitha$1.99
Location

135 Massachusetts Avenue

Lexington MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

