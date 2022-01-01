Go
Arlington Bakery

Homemade Greek and Italian cookies, cakes and pastries. Imported Greek pantry items and more!

187 Mass Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Pita$5.50
A favorite for everyone! Flavors include spinach and feta, feta, and graviera cheese.
Egg Dye$2.25
Easter egg dye. Available in Red, Blue, Yellow and Green
Baklava$4.25
The most traditional Greek dessert! Layers of phyllo dough and almonds tossed in cinnamon and clove. Finished with homemade honey syrup.
Tsoureki$20.00
A must have! Pillow soft buttery bread braided covered in toasted sesame. With hints of cardamom,mastic, and mahlep. Available all year around, most popular around Easter time.
Koulourakia$12.50
Probably the most popular of Greek cookies! A perfectly buttered cookie with orange zest, twisted and baked to a nice golden brown. Plain and sesame available.
Italian Cookies/Champagne Cookies$0.85
Easter Eggs$10.99
Italian Cookies$14.25
A selection of some of the most popular Italian cookies including tri-colored cake bites, florentines, and more.
Rice Pudding$3.25
A creamy rice custard made with sugar and milk. Sprinkled with cinnamon.
Galaktoboureko$4.25
A traditional Greek dessert made with a semolina custard baked in phyllo dough. Finished with homemade honey syrup.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

187 Mass Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
