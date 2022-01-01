Arlington Heights restaurants you'll love
More about altThai
SEAFOOD
altThai
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.
|Pot Stickers (6)
|$6.00
with sweet ginger sauce.
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Scratchboard Kitchen
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.00
A fluffy biscuit cut in half slathered with our house made sausage gravy and topped with sunny side up eggs.
|Biscuit
|$6.00
Fluffy biscuits served with a side of honey butter and house-made jam.
Current jam flavor: Blueberry & Cinnamon
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Honey Jam Pancakes
|$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
|Mexican Omelette
|$12.59
Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
More about Golden Brunch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Midwest Wrap
|$7.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese.
|Side Bacon
|$3.99
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$8.49
More about Hey Nonny
Hey Nonny
10 South Vail Avenue, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|The Nonny Burger
|$16.00
smoked gouda | bacon jam | truffle aioli | lettuce | tomato | crispy onion | charcoal brioche | fresh cut fries
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Aged cheddar | porter mustard | sweet onion | tomato | charcoal brioche | fresh cut fries
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$19.00
Three Smoked Brisket Tacos|Pico De Gallo|Smoked Cheddar|Poblano Sauce|Flour Tortillas|Grilled Vegetables
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Banana Nutella crepes
|$10.75
3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.
|Denver omelet
|$12.25
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
|Denver Potato Blanket Omelet
|$12.45
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
More about Passero
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Passero
3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|OUR CHICKEN PARM
|$24.95
A CLASSIC + PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESE + RED SAUCE + FUSILLI VODKA
|PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA
|$17.95
BRAISED LOCAL SHORT RIB + FENNEL SAUSAGE RAGU + BRAISED ROOT VEGETABLES + PECORINO ROMANO
|Grandma's Table
|$60.95
Serves 4 guest - Cheesy Pull Apart Garlic Loaf
- Loretta's Chopped Salad with Zesty Italian Vinaigrette - Our Chicken Parm with Fusilli Vodka
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Texas French Toast
|$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Meat Lover Skillet
|$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
|House Special #3
|$8.59
3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links
|House Special #1
|$8.79
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast
More about Go To Catering
Go To Catering
31 E GOLF RD, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
|Popular items
|SANDWICH BUFFET
|$7.99
Includes your choice of Sandwiches, Potato Chips and Chocolate Chips Cookies.
More about Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights
Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights
2314 East Rand Road, Arlington Heights
More about Ah-Ko Sushi
Ah-Ko Sushi
45 w golf rd, Arlington Heights