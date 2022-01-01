Arlington Heights restaurants you'll love

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Salad
Thai
Cake
Caterers
Gastropubs
Must-try Arlington Heights restaurants

altThai image

SEAFOOD

altThai

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.00
thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.
Pad See Ew$12.00
sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.
Pot Stickers (6)$6.00
with sweet ginger sauce.
More about altThai
Scratchboard Kitchen image

 

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.
Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
A fluffy biscuit cut in half slathered with our house made sausage gravy and topped with sunny side up eggs.
Biscuit$6.00
Fluffy biscuits served with a side of honey butter and house-made jam.
Current jam flavor: Blueberry & Cinnamon
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Jam Pancakes$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
Mexican Omelette$12.59
Chorizo sausage, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and green peppers. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with side sour cream.
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Midwest Wrap$7.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese.
Side Bacon$3.99
Build Your Own Omelette$8.49
More about Golden Brunch
Hey Nonny image

 

Hey Nonny

10 South Vail Avenue, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (540 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nonny Burger$16.00
smoked gouda | bacon jam | truffle aioli | lettuce | tomato | crispy onion | charcoal brioche | fresh cut fries
Veggie Burger$16.00
Aged cheddar | porter mustard | sweet onion | tomato | charcoal brioche | fresh cut fries
Smoked Brisket Tacos$19.00
Three Smoked Brisket Tacos|Pico De Gallo|Smoked Cheddar|Poblano Sauce|Flour Tortillas|Grilled Vegetables
More about Hey Nonny
WynBurg Cafe image

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana Nutella crepes$10.75
3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.
Denver omelet$12.25
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
Denver Potato Blanket Omelet$12.45
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Passero image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Passero

3 S Evergreen, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OUR CHICKEN PARM$24.95
A CLASSIC + PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESE + RED SAUCE + FUSILLI VODKA
PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA$17.95
BRAISED LOCAL SHORT RIB + FENNEL SAUSAGE RAGU + BRAISED ROOT VEGETABLES + PECORINO ROMANO
Grandma's Table$60.95
Serves 4 guest - Cheesy Pull Apart Garlic Loaf
- Loretta's Chopped Salad with Zesty Italian Vinaigrette - Our Chicken Parm with Fusilli Vodka
More about Passero
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Door County Melt$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover Skillet$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
House Special #3$8.59
3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links
House Special #1$8.79
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
Go To Catering image

 

Go To Catering

31 E GOLF RD, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SANDWICH BUFFET$7.99
Includes your choice of Sandwiches, Potato Chips and Chocolate Chips Cookies.
More about Go To Catering
H.O.M.E. image

 

H.O.M.E.

1227 N. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about H.O.M.E.
Consumer pic

 

Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights

2314 East Rand Road, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Ah-Ko Sushi

45 w golf rd, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ah-Ko Sushi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Pancakes

Omelettes

Belgian Waffles

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

