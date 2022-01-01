Arlington Heights breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Arlington Heights

Scratchboard Kitchen image

 

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberries & Cream Doughnut$6.00
Brioche Doughnut filled with strawberries and cream. We will be donating $1 for each doughnut sold to Our Lady of the Wayside this week!
Blood Orange Poptart$6.00
Our famous homemade poptart filled with blood orange jam and topped with chocolate frosting.
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Honey-Jam Cafe image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
Biscuiladas$12.99
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes!
Choice of side.
Honey Jam Pancakes$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Midwest Wrap$7.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese.
Country Fried Steak & Gravy$11.99
Build Your Own Omelette$8.49
More about Golden Brunch
WynBurg Cafe image

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana Nutella crepes$10.75
3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.
Denver omelet$12.25
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
Denver Potato Blanket Omelet$12.45
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Texas French Toast$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover Skillet$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
House Special #3$8.59
3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links
House Special #1$8.79
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Arlington Heights

Pancakes

Omelettes

Belgian Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Waffles

Crepes

Map

More near Arlington Heights to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston