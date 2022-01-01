Arlington Heights breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Arlington Heights
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Scratchboard Kitchen
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Strawberries & Cream Doughnut
|$6.00
Brioche Doughnut filled with strawberries and cream. We will be donating $1 for each doughnut sold to Our Lady of the Wayside this week!
|Blood Orange Poptart
|$6.00
Our famous homemade poptart filled with blood orange jam and topped with chocolate frosting.
|Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing, and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun.
|Biscuiladas
|$12.99
Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes!
Choice of side.
|Honey Jam Pancakes
|$8.99
Five pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
More about Golden Brunch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Midwest Wrap
|$7.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers & cheddar cheese.
|Country Fried Steak & Gravy
|$11.99
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$8.49
More about WynBurg Cafe
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Banana Nutella crepes
|$10.75
3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.
|Denver omelet
|$12.25
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
|Denver Potato Blanket Omelet
|$12.45
Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Texas French Toast
|$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights
|Popular items
|Meat Lover Skillet
|$10.99
4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
|House Special #3
|$8.59
3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links
|House Special #1
|$8.79
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast