Avocado sandwiches in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|BLT and Avocado Sandwich
|$12.99
Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Pesto Avocado Sandwich
|$7.99
Scrambled eggs, low fat mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado & pesto, served on multigrain toast.
|Pesto Avocado Mozzarella Sandwich
|$7.99