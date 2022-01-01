Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Item pic

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT and Avocado Sandwich$12.99
Whole wheat toast loaded with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and avocado.
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Avocado Sandwich$7.99
Scrambled eggs, low fat mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado & pesto, served on multigrain toast.
Pesto Avocado Mozzarella Sandwich$7.99
More about Golden Brunch

Map

Map

