Avocado toast in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Avocado Toast$9.00
Challah bread toped with sliced avocado.
Avocado Toast$17.00
Avocado, burrata, pickled onions, radishes, everything seasoning
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.99
More about Golden Brunch
Item pic

 

WynBurg Cafe

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado toast$11.25
Avocado toast$12.55
House-made guacamole on multigrain toast with 2 poached eggs on top; served with cup of seasonal fruit.
More about WynBurg Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

