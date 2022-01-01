Avocado toast in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve avocado toast
Scratchboard Kitchen
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights
|Kids Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Challah bread toped with sliced avocado.
|Avocado Toast
|$17.00
Avocado, burrata, pickled onions, radishes, everything seasoning
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
WynBurg Cafe
306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights
|Avocado toast
|$11.25
|Avocado toast
|$12.55
House-made guacamole on multigrain toast with 2 poached eggs on top; served with cup of seasonal fruit.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.